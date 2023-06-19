Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira on Monday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal over the government's decision to make amendments to the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925.

Khaira tweeted that it is a sad day for Sikhs as the government of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has no Baptised Sikhs and is run by a leader like Arvind Kejriwal who claims to be a follower of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology.

He said that it is unfortunate that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal will decide the fate of Sikhs and their religious affairs.

"What a sad day for Sikhs as a government of @BhagwantMann consisting of no Amritdhari Sikh (Baptized) and run from Delhi by leaders like @ArvindKejriwal who himself claims to be an ardent follower of RSS ideology will now decide the fate of a martial community of Sikhs and their religious affairs (Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925) that our forefathers achieved after immense bloodshed and glorious sacrifices! I hope sense prevails on this breed of fake revolutionaries," Khaira tweeted.

Mann on Sunday announced that the state government will amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, to make the telecast of Gurbani from the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar free for all and no tender would be required henceforth.

"With God's blessings, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow. According to the demand of all the devotees, we are adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harimandar Sahib will be free for all...no tender required ..tomorrow in the cabinet ..on June 20 the resolution will come in the Vidhan Sabha," Mann tweeted on Sunday.

Sukhpal Khaira is also the Chairman of the All India Kissan Congress.

"As far as my knowledge goes Punjab government cannot tinker or amend or add to the existing Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925 as it's a central act! I wonder how@BhagwantMannis speaking to add a clause in the said Act! Yes, the Vidhan Sabha can pass a resolution and send it to the Center for addition of their demand. The purpose of my tweet is on the question whether state government is entitled to do so and on the legality of the announcement made by CM only," Khaira tweeted earlier.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government will table the resolution in the Assembly during the special session on June 20.

After the tweet, the AAP government has been facing backlash from all political parties.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the announcement calling it an interference in religious matters of Sikhism.

BJP's National Spokesperson RP Singh tweeted that Bhagwant Mann wants to challenge the sovereignty of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 will not be considered valid or proper in any way as it can be amended only by the Parliament of India.

"I have always believed that no one should have a monopoly on the transmission of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib and the transmission of Gurbani should reach every household. But the way Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wants to challenge the sovereignty of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he cannot do so. It will not be considered valid or proper in any way. The All India Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 can be amended only by the Parliament of India.@SGPCAmritsar," Singh tweeted.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former education Minister of Punjab Daljeet Cheema also questioned this decision. He called the decision unconstitutional and a direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister, this act of yours is unconstitutional and direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community. The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament. The Sikh community has elected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee by voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament," Cheema tweeted.

"Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard? Without that, even the Parliament cannot amend this Act. The Sikh community will never tolerate this anti-cult work being done under the orders of Kejriwal," Cheema wrote further on Twitter. (ANI)

