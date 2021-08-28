New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing turf war in the party's state unit, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Saturday said he will visit the state in a day or two and meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Earlier on Saturday Rawat met party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the turmoil in Punjab Congress.

"I had a very short meeting with Rahul Gandhi. I had briefed him about whatever the situation is in Punjab. I have already briefed the Congress president. Nothing more than this. I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu," Rawat told mediapersons after the meeting.

"In Congress, whatever the party leadership decides, that is the final decision. I will continue working as long as they ask me to," he said when asked if he will continue holding the post of Punjab Congress in-charge.

On Friday, Rawat met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and reportedly sought to be relieved as the party's in-charge of Punjab. He wants to be relieved from the post so that he can focus on assembly polls in Uttarakhand due next year.

Rawat told ANI that he will take out time for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.

"I'll definitely take out time. I'll carry out whatever responsibility party High Command gives me," the Congress leader said.

Asked if Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu a rebellion to the party, Rawat said, "There is nothing like that, all of them are polite. They know what to do. Everyone has a style of speaking. It will be wrong to call it a rebellion."

The senior Congress leader on Friday said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party.

Briefing media persons, the Congress veteran said, "I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji to apprise them about all the matter. Punjab leaders should act accordingly so that their actions and statements do not get misinterpreted. It will harm the party, especially Punjab Congress."

Rawat's remarks came after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that if he was not allowed to take decisions he will not spare anyone.

"I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent baja dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down," Sidhu said at an event in Amritsar.

Earlier, Rawat had met a delegation of the 'Sidhu group' of the Congress' Punjab unit. The delegation included four ministers and three MLAs.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said the change should be made in the state if needed.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year. (ANI)

