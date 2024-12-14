Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Amritsar Court on Saturday extended the remand of Narain Singh Chaura, the accused in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises on December 4, by two more days.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh said, "After hearing all the arguments, the court has granted us two more days of police remand."

Advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa, representing the accused, stated that Narain Singh Chaura will next be produced in court on December 16.

"Today, the police sought a five-day remand but were granted two days. The police argued in court that some CCTV footage still needs to be obtained from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). We contended that this matter is between the SGPC and the investigative agency, and there is no need for Narain Singh's further remand. He will now be produced on December 16," Randhawa said.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal resumed his religious duties and performed 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib under heavy security.

SAD leaders have criticised the Punjab government over the attack on their party chief, demanding immediate action against the accused.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the incident, saying, "This attack occurred at the most sacred site of our religion. Why has the accused not been arrested?"

Daljit Singh Cheema accused the investigation of bias, stating, "The investigative officers are seen roaming around with a history-sheeter. Those who should be investigated are the ones leading this inquiry. There is absolutely no law and order in Punjab." (ANI)

