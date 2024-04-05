Amritsar, Apr 5 (PTI) Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled into the country, officers of the Customs (preventive) Commissionerate intercepted a passenger who arrived at the international airport here and seized the yellow metal from him, officials said on Friday.

The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah on Thursday, an official said in a statement.

The official said the passenger was acting suspiciously and his interrogation and search resulted in the recovery of four capsules of gold paste comprising 691 grams of pure gold.

The smuggled gold with an estimated market value of more than Rs 48 lakh was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

In another case, the customs department at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border between India and Pakistan on Friday seized 24-carat gold strips weighing 233.44 grams with a market value of more than Rs 16 lakh.

According to an official statement, acting on an information received from the Border Security Force (BSF), the customs officers intercepted a family of four Pakistani nationals at the incoming baggage hall, resulting in the seizure of two 24-carat gold strips weighing 233.44 grams from one of them.

