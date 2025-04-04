Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Taking immediate and stern action amidst the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a woman Constable Amandeep Kaur has been dismissed from the service for involvement in drugs case, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill here.

The development came a day after teams from Sadar Bathinda Police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Bathinda Anubhav Jain arrested accused Amandeep Kaur after recovering 17.71 grams heroin from a black car Mahindra Thar, which the latter was driving. Police teams have also impounded her vehicle. The accused woman constable was temporarily posted at Police Lines Bathinda.

IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that CM Mann led Punjab Government has issued strict directives to dismiss any personnel found involved in drugs-related cases. Acting promptly, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansa Bhagirath Meena dismissed Constable Amandeep Kaur from service, following due procedure, he said on Thursday.

Furthermore, the IGP said that police teams are also conducting thorough investigations into the assets and properties acquired by the accused. If any illicitly acquired property is found, stern action will be taken in accordance with the law, he added.

He said that SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal has been directed to thoroughly investigate this case, tracing backward and forward linkages to uncover the full extent of the matter. (ANI)

