Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested dismissed police constable Amandeep Kaur for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

An official spokesperson of the bureau said that a corruption case has been registered against the accused in Bathinda following an inquiry.

The spokesperson said that details of her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinized during investigation along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records.

The probe revealed that Kaur had a total income of Rs 1,08,37,550 during the said period while her expenditure stood at Rs 1,39,64,802.97 which is Rs 31,27,252.97 more than her known sources of income, and that amounts to 28.85 per cent beyond her legitimate earnings.

A case was registered on May 26 based on these findings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau Police Station Bathinda range, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Earlier in April, Kaur was dismissed from service after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda district.

She was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Kaur was, however, released on bail by a court in Bathinda on May 2.

