Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): An explosion has been heard in Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.

Several people are feared injured.

Also Read | Ludhiana Court Blast: Explosion in District Court Complex, 2 Feared Dead; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)