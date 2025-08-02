Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Punjab Government has extended the timeline for general transfers and postings of government officers and employees across the state, a release said.

The revised directive, issued today by the Personnel Department, pushes the deadline from the earlier date of August 1 to August 20, 2025, providing additional time for administrative departments to finalise pending transfers.

This decision comes as a continuation of the earlier instructions issued via Letter on January 1, 2014-1PP2(3PP2)/382-385 dated June 5, 2025.

The general transfer window, originally scheduled from June 23 to August 1, has been extended by nearly three weeks.

A senior government spokesperson said the extension was made to accommodate logistical delays and ensure smooth implementation across departments.

"After August 20, a complete ban on general transfers will be enforced. Any further transfers or postings will only be permitted in accordance with the provisions laid out in the government's transfer policy dated April 23, 2018," the spokesperson stated.

The Personnel Department has sent official instructions to the heads of all state government departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates, and the chairpersons and managing directors of all state boards and corporations. All departments have been directed to complete necessary changes within the newly allotted timeline and strictly adhere to the policy guidelines henceforth.

This move is aimed at streamlining administrative processes and ensuring consistency in transfer and posting procedures, while minimising disruptions in governance and public service delivery. (ANI)

