Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Punjab farmer bodies on Tuesday condemned the Haryana government's decision of sealing its borders with the state on November 26 and 27 in view of their protest march to Delhi over the Centre's farm laws.

The farmer groups said they are ready for their proposed march as it will be a “historic” agitation in which women and youth will participate in large numbers.

The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various other factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call for the November 26-27 “Delhi Chalo” march to press the Centre for the scraping of the recently enacted three farm laws.

They announced that they would reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital and if they were stopped anywhere, they would hold 'dharna' there for an indefinite period.

“We strongly condemn the Haryana government's move of sealing the borders with Punjab. They have also taken several farmers leaders into preventive custody,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal.

How they could impose such restrictions to prevent farmers from moving towards the national capital, he asked.

On their proposed protest march, Rajewal said it will be a "historic" agitation.

“Farmers will move towards Delhi on their tractor-trailers,” he said, adding that they have collected ration, tents, blankets and other essentials for the protest.

“Some farmers who stay at far off places have even left their homes today for participation in the protest march. They will stay at gurdwaras for a night and then move ahead,” said Rajewal.

On a question over the Centre's invitation for another round of talks on December 3, Rajewal said a decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting of farmer bodies.

Several political parties including the AAP and Akalis have extended their support to the farmers protest march.

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the Haryana government for “using repressive tactics” against farmers proceeding to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union minister Som Parkash appealed to agitating farmers to defer their protest march.

Representatives of the AIKSCC said farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states will move towards Delhi.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said around two lakh farmers under their banner will go to Delhi through Khanauri and Dabwali areas.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

The Haryana police have also issued an advisory, asking people to modify their travel plans.

