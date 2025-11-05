Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): The sky over Amritsar lit up with dazzling fireworks on Wednesday night as devotees thronged the Golden Temple to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Earlier in the day, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema offered prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and prayed for the progress of Punjab, the nation, and the world.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Cheema said, "...We have prayed to the Guru for the progress of Punjab, the progress of the country, and the progress of the world...Anyone who believes in the Guru does not believe in casteism. There are some people who deliberately want to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab. They want to create tension in Punjab, and they all use such language...Guru Nanak Dev Ji gave the message of togetherness, and we should all follow that."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on the occasion and extended greetings to devotees, praying for peace, prosperity, and progress in the state.

"I came here to pay obeisance on the occasion of Gurpurab. People across the world are bowing before Him and hearing his 'baani'. I received the opportunity to be here along with my family. I offered 'ardas' for the progress and peace in Punjab. This is the land of Gurus, of martyrs. May the Almighty bless the people of this land," Mann said.

Extending greetings to devotees, the Chief Minister added, "I extend greetings to all devotees. Several of them have gone to Nankana Sahib to pay obeisance. Wherever the 'baani' of 'Sarbat Da Bhala' echoes in the world, I would want there to be peace and prosperity."

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees observe the day with prayers, devotional singing, and community service, as celebrations continue late into the night across gurdwaras.

Meanwhile, a jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)

