Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Five Punjab ministers on Tuesday listed various "achievements" of their respective departments as they presented a report card upon the completion of five months of the AAP government in the state.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema shared details about rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and excise collections and repayment of debt, while Mining and Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains provided information about the steps being taken to end mining mafia and stop use of mobile phones by prison inmates.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh also talked about the works undertaken in their respective departments in the last five months.

All the five ministers addressed the media here.

Bhagwant Mann had taken the oath as chief minister on March 16 after the AAP stormed to power by winning 92 of 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Finance Minister Cheema said the AAP government has five months and CM Mann has taken "big and historic decisions in favour of the people of Punjab" in this period.

Cheema said in the last five months, the state government repaid Rs 12,339 crore of debt, including principal amount, as against fresh borrowings of Rs 10,729 crore.

Cheema further said that a growth of 24.15 per cent was witnessed in GST collection during the last five months.

He said there was a growth of 43.47 per cent in collection from excise revenue in the last five months and asserted that the liquor mafia has been removed.

Agriculture, Rural Development and NRI Affairs Minister Dhaliwal said the state government has ordered an audit of private sugar mills to find out sugarcane arrival and production of sugar.

He said it has been decided to conduct an audit of private sugar mills to gather complete details about their functioning.

He said NRI Punjabis are contacting him to contribute to the development of the state for which a new policy will be introduced next week. A special trust is being in which NRIs will be able to contribute and money will be spent on improving health and education facilities in the state, he said.

Dhaliwal said his department recovered 9,053 acres of panchayat land from encroachers in the state.

Mining and Jails Minister Bains said the highest-ever 2,829 mobile phones were recovered from different jails in the state.

The minister further said talks were on with government companies like ECIL for jamming mobile signals in jails and added there was a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of mobile phones by inmates.

On illegal sand mining, Bains said 328 FIRs have been lodged and three crushers sealed in the last five months.

He claimed 90 per cent of illegal mining has been stopped in the state and said the revenue generated from the mining sector will be spent on development works.

Bains, who also holds the portfolio of school education, said 100 schools of eminence will be set up which will be as good as private schools.

A detailed survey of a total 19,123 schools of the state is being conducted with an aim of improving school education and getting information about the condition of the schools.

Bains, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said the work on the Shahpur Kandi Dam project has been intensified and it will be completed in the next one-and-a-half years.

The project will not only provide more power supply to the people of Punjab but will also stop water going to Pakistan and to be used for irrigation of Punjab's fields.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said the promise of free electricity of 300 units per month to each household has been implemented and it will put an additional financial burden of Rs 5,629 crore on the state exchequer.

Health Minister Jouramajra said 100 "Aam Aadmi" clinics have been set up in the state to provide quality healthcare to the people free of cost.

Jouramajra further said a medical college will be opened in each district.

