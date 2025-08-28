Fazilka (Punjab) [India] August 28 (ANI): The flood situation in Fazilka has led to several villages, including a Border Security Force (BSF) post, getting inundated due to the rising water levels on Thursday.

The Sutlej River's water level is rising, causing floodwaters to inundate nearby villages.

According to Fazilka Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, the water level increased over the past two to three days, affecting connectivity to many villages.

While speaking to ANI, Sandhu said, "Water has risen here in the last 2-3 days. This has affected the connectivity of many villages. Around 20 villages have been affected...BSF post have also been affected." Sandhu added, "BSF and Indian Army are giving us full help."

Additionally, the Fazilka Police has initiated a comprehensive "Night Domination Program" aimed at ensuring safety across the city, even during the night hours.

In a post on X, the Ferozepur Range Police wrote, "Fazilka Police's 'Night Domination Program' - Ensuring Safety Even at Night! We are vigilant every moment, keeping an eye on every road! Through checkpoints, patrolling, and PCR motorcycles, we are strengthening the city's security. Your safety is our priority! If you notice any suspicious activity, call 112 immediately!"

On Wednesday, the Punjab government has deployed its entire cabinet to the worst-hit districts to lead rescue and relief operations on the ground to tackle the flood crisis.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has instructed all ministers to remain stationed in flood-affected areas until the situation is entirely under control, signalling the government's zero-tolerance approach to delays in relief work.

The ministers have been tasked with supervising the evacuation of residents, monitoring the supply of essential commodities, and ensuring immediate medical and shelter assistance to those displaced by the rising waters.

Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema, while conducting a detailed review of the situation with the Deputy Commissioners of Sangrur and Mansa over a conference call, said, "Our top priority is to save every life and protect every property. No stone should be left unturned in mitigating the hardships faced by the people in flood-hit areas."Several other Cabinet Ministers have also been assigned specific districts to oversee relief efforts. Harbhajan Singh ETO has been supervising operations in Ramdas, Tarn Taran, Sri Goindwal Sahib, and Ajnala.

Barinder Kumar Goyal has also been monitoring work in Tarn Taran, Sri Goindwal Sahib, and Ajnala. Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is engaged in relief efforts in the villages of Kapurthala district, while Lal Chand Kataruchak has been deployed in Pathankot. Laljit Singh Bhullar is also overseeing relief in Tarn Taran, and Hardeep Singh Mundian has been tasked with operations in the villages of Tehsil Sultanpur Lodhi.

The Punjab government is working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other central agencies to strengthen rescue capabilities. Relief measures are focused on providing safe shelter, food, clean drinking water, and medical support to affected families.

The government has assured the public that it is committed to working around the clock until normalcy is restored. (ANI)

