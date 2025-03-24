Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Drawing a contrast with the previous Congress and Akali-BJP governments in Punjab, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday highlighted the AAP government's achievements in the assembly.

Taking part in the discussion on the Governor's address during the budget session, Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government fulfilled its key promise of providing free electricity to the people of Punjab.

This promise was fulfilled within three months of the government's formation, with 90 per cent of domestic electricity consumers now receiving zero electricity bills, he said in the House.

The finance minister also highlighted the government's decision to acquire a private thermal plant at Goindwal Sahib for Rs 1,080 crore as against project cost worth Rs 6,000 crore.

Taking a dig at the previous governments led by Congress, Cheema criticized Congress party's walk out during the session, attributing it to their "inability" to confront the current government's success in clearing the Rs 9,000 crore subsidy arrears left by the previous government.

Referring to AAP's promise to bring a health revolution in the state, Cheema highlighted the transformative impact of 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', which have provided free treatment, tests, and medicines to countless citizens, contrasting this with the Congress-led government's "failure" to recruit adequately for healthcare positions.

He said during the Congress-led government, an advertisement for 547 posts was issued but only 43 people were recruited.

The minister said that the current government not only recruited specialist doctors but the government hospitals are also being transformed.

In the education sector, Cheema said a 57 per cent increase in budget by the AAP-led Punjab government.

He lauded initiatives such as the School of Eminence and international teacher training programmes.

Cheema also underscored the government's "success" in attracting over Rs 90,000 crore in investments, attributing this to the state's improved law and order under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

He credited the Anti-Gangster Task Force for dismantling gangster culture, which he said had flourished under the Congress regime.

"Congress party gave birth to gangster culture in the state", Cheema alleged.

On the issue of drug eradication, Cheema detailed the government's "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, which has led to 2,200 FIRs, 3,800 arrests, and the demolition of 43 illegally constructed properties of drug dealers, so far.

He said that for the first time during the Akali-BJP government, the people of the state heard the name of 'Chitta' (synthetic drugs).

"After this, (former chief minister) Amarinder Singh took an oath to end drugs by holding 'Gutka Sahib' exactly 35 km from Talwandi Sabo, but later during the Congress regime, this drug business flourished further," he alleged.

Cheema said the government's efforts to provide employment to over 50,000 youth and promote sports through initiatives like 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' and the plan to establish 1,000 sports nurseries.

The minister also reaffirmed the government's dedication to honouring the sacrifices of soldiers by providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to their families.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to manage the state's debt, pay off interest, and regularize teacher services, contrasting these achievements with the failures of previous SAD-BJP and Congress led governments.

"The previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments have left Punjab with a staggering debt burden of approximately Rs 3 lakh crore. The interest on this debt alone is a whopping Rs 20,000 crore annually, which is a significant drain on the state's finances.

While efforts are being made to repay the principal amount, a substantial portion of the budget is still being allocated towards paying off the interest, putting a strain on the state's resources", said Cheema.

About employees' issues, the FM said the state government's efforts to pay the dues of about Rs 14,500 crore, owed to employees when the Congress government issued the 6th Pay Commission.

He stated the services of the maximum number of teachers have been regularized in Punjab, and non-permanent teachers are now receiving a salary of Rs 25,000, up from Rs 6,000 during the Congress party government.

