Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Gangster Jarnail Singh has been shot dead by four unidentified armed persons in Amritsar's Sathiala village on Wednesday, police said.

Singh, who belonged to the notorious Gopi Ganshampuriya gang, was currently out on bail.

While talking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said, "Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four persons in Sathiala today. The culprits have been identified and their arrest will be made soon."

"There are four FIRs against him including charges of attempt to murder and a case registered under the Arms Act," SSP Satinder Singh added.

According to the police, the dead body has been submitted to the hospital.

"Further investigation is going on and will take actions against the people behind this incident," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harkrishan Singh said.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

