Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday emphasised that the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is working day and night to serve the flood-affected persons.

"The flood-affected people need not worry about anything, as whatever loss they have suffered will be compensated by the Punjab Government. Cabinet Ministers and the entire administration are engaged in assisting the flood victims and will continue to be engaged in the service of flood-affected persons till the situation completely normalises," Cheema said, as per a release.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur listened to the problems of flood-affected people of about 20 villages, including Ram Singh Bhaini of Fazilka district.

She added that compensation will also be given to uncultivated land of farmers, and the work of 'Girdawari' is in progress. Kaur also donated Rs 2 lakh to the CM relief fund. She said that the repair work on roads has started and transport facilities will be restored shortly.

According to a release, Cabinet Minister S Harjot Singh Bains informed that the building of Baba Gurditta Ji Gurdwara Kiratpur Sahib has also collapsed due to heavy rain, and the service of laying concrete pillars around Gurdwara Baba Gurditta Ji has been started after Ardas.

He added that the area around it will be widened and a large parking facility will be provided there. He also visited flood-affected villages of the Nangal area along with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal today also visited the Ghaggar River in Lehragaga, Sangrur.

A major cleanliness drive has been launched in 25 flood-affected villages of district Pathankot under the supervision of Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. The name of villages are Tas, Makhanpur, Barmal Jattan, Akhwana, Manjiri Jattan, Majiri Aryan, Sekhupur Manjiri, Manjiri Rajput, Paharipur, Farwal, Bamiyal, Bhagwal, Datyal, Jainpur, Jhark, Pamman, Kohlian, Anyal, Kilpur, Ghazibarwan, Charoli, Basau Barwan, Adam Barwan, Kansi Barwan and Khudaipur.

In the cleanliness drive, streets were cleaned, spraying on stagnant water, and fogging was also done. In this way, people were motivated towards a cleanliness drive. (ANI)

