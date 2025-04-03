Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday flagged off a foot march against the drug menace from Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to Dera Baba Nanak.

This is a six-day anti-drug padyatra from April 3 to April 8, covering the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, to raise awareness and mobilise public participation in the cause.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, "Until the public supports the fight against drug menace, it cannot be fought. Efforts have been ongoing for long in Punjab to fight this menace. Through this program, we will show the whole of Punjab and the nation how to make Punjab and India free from drugs. I promise to honor and respect your efforts."

"The government alone can't solve this issue; we need public support, especially from parents and sisters. For years, people in Punjab have tried to fight addiction in different ways, but we need a public awakening. When I visited a border district, mothers and sisters told me that the main concern was saving their children from drugs. Their pain was clear, as they watched their children suffer," Kataria said.

Also Read | First Human Death From Bird Flu in Andhra Pradesh: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies of Avian Influenza H5N1 After Eating Raw Chicken, State Issues High Alert.

The foot march commenced on April 3 from Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur and will be culminated for the day at St. Francis Convent School, Dera Baba Nanak. On the 4th of April, the padyatra would start from Badesha Marriage Palace and conclude at SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian, according to the statement released by Raj Bhavan.

The Amritsar leg of the padayatra would start on April 5 from Guru Harkrishan Public School, village Nawan Pind, and make a halt for the day at Guru Ramdas College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Village Pandher.

On April 6, the yatra would start at Oxford School in the village Majhupura and end at SBS Nursing & Medical Sciences Campus, village Chetanpura.

On April 7, Circuit House, Amritsar, would be the starting point, while the ending point would be the Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue at Rambagh Garden in Amritsar.

On the last day, April 8, the yatra would begin from Deen Dayal parking at Bhandari Bridge and end at Jallianwala Bagh. According to the statement, the Yatra would commence at 7 am on all days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)