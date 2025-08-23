SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday inaugurated the "Eat Right Walkathon and Mela" at GD Goenka Public School in Mohali.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Kataria said that India's youth can truly become the nation's strength only when nurtured with safe, nutritious and balanced food. He stressed that 'Eat Right' is not just a slogan but a movement that every citizen must adopt in daily life.

Pointing to the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, the Governor urged people to return to traditional foods including millets in their diet and cultivate a culture of responsible food consumption.

"Balanced diet, safe drinking water, cleanliness and regular physical activity are essential not only to prevent diseases but also to ensure overall physical, mental, social and emotional well-being," he said. He lauded the Centre's decision to declare 2018 as the National Year of Millets and noted that 2023 was observed as the International Year of Millets.

The Governor praised FSSAI's Eat Right India Movement and initiatives like the Blissful Hygiene Rating, which, he said, are spreading awareness about safe and sustainable food practices across urban and rural India alike.

The Walkathon and Mela saw enthusiastic participation from health experts, nutritionists, fitness enthusiasts, students and the people. While the Walkathon represented a collective commitment to healthier living, the Mela offered engaging displays and information on safe and balanced food choices.

Kataria congratulated the organisers and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to inspire people towards healthier diets and regular exercise, contributing to the vision of a stronger, healthier India.

The event was organised jointly by GD Goenka Public School and The Red Carpet Ventures under the guidance of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Punjab Food and Drug Administration, with support from Herbalife. (ANI)

