Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed opening of bars in hotels, shopping complexes and multiplexes falling outside coronavirus containment zones, according to an official spokesperson.

He said the management of such commercial establishments must ensure meticulous compliance of the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Department from time to time.

Earlier on June 8, the state government had allowed the opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services in areas outside containment zones with a stipulation that liquor could be served in restaurants and rooms of hotels as per the licence of the Excise Department.

However, the bars were kept closed.

