Chandigarh, (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave approval for the construction of 17 ultra-modern buildings for Sub Divisional, Tehsil and Sub-Tehsil complexes across the state at the cost of Rs 80 crore.

"This is part of my government's commitment to ensure judicious utilization of taxpayers' money for their welfare," said the Chief Minister while chairing a meeting to accord approval in this regard.

"In a major step aimed at facilitating the common man in getting their day-to-day administrative works done," the CM office's statement said.

The Chief Minister said that thousands of people go to the Sub Divisional, Tehsil and Sub-Tehsil offices across the state to get their routine administrative work done.

"In order to ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience this decision has been taken. This will ensure better working space to the staff working in these offices along with hassle-free and smooth delivery of services to the people," Mann further said.

The Chief Minister said that these complexes will come up on modern lines to facilitate the masses.

"Out of these Rs 80 crore, Rs 16.06 crore will be spent on the construction of the SubDivision Complex at Dhirbha, Rs 4.46 crore on the Sub-Tehsil complex at Cheema, Rs 1.42 crore on the Sub Tehsil complex at Balianwali, Rs 1.04 crore on Sub Tehsil Complex Goniana Mandi, Rs 1.47 crore on Sub Tehsil complex Nathana, Rs 4.49 crore on Sub Tehsil complex Dasuya, Rs 6.49 crore on Sub Tehsil complex Kalanaur, Rs 5.80 crore on New Administrative complex Sultanpur Lodhi, Rs 3.96 crore on Administrative complex at Phagwara, Rs 5.95 crore on Tehsil complex at Ahmedgarh, Rs 6.69 crore on Tehsil complex at Amargarh, Rs. 8.61 crore on Administrative complex at Bassi Pathana, Rs 3.50 crore on Sub Division/ Tehsil complex at Abohar, Rs 3.05 crore on Sub Tehsil complex at Banur, Rs 0.5 crore Sub Tehsil complex Majri, Rs 0.5 crore on Sub Tehsil Complex Zirakpur and Rs 5.14 crore on Sub Tehsil complex Sri Chamkaur Sahib. Bhagwant Mann said that the work on these complexes will start soon and will be completed within the stipulated time period," Mann said, giving the details about the projects. (ANI)

