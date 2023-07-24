Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with British Council Education India to start an English language training course for government college students.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the 'English for Work' course lays a major thrust on all skills – listening, reading, writing and speaking – with a focus on grammar, pronunciation and vocabulary.

Under the MoU, the course will be launched as a pilot project in government colleges for 5,000 students from the academic session 2023-24, according to an official statement.

"The 'English for Work' course will be an online blended learning course that uses a proven 'flipped classroom' approach to combine the flexibility of self-study with live interactive classes," Mann said.

