Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Punjab Government has rolled out a five-day intensive campaign to restore grain markets (mandis) damaged by the recent floods to ensure that farmers do not face hurdles during the upcoming paddy procurement season.

The campaign, which started on Sunday, is focused on flood-affected districts where mandis were left waterlogged and choked with silt.

The state government has directed officials to complete restoration work by September 19, ahead of the start of paddy procurement on September 16.

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the drive is aimed at providing a seamless selling experience to farmers.

"The Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers. This intensive campaign is part of our effort to make sure that no farmer faces inconvenience in bringing their crop to the mandis," Khudian said.

He further stressed that officials of the Punjab Mandi Board and all District Mandi Officers (DMOs) have been instructed to supervise the clean-up and operational readiness of mandis personally.

"Our state machinery is prepared to meet the challenges caused by the floods. We are taking every possible step to protect the livelihood of our farmers," the minister added.

According to Khudian, preliminary arrangements, including infrastructure repairs, removal of stagnant water, and clearance of silt deposits, have already been completed in many markets.

The state government has also assured farmers of timely procurement and immediate payment for their produce.

The paddy procurement season, a crucial time for Punjab's agrarian economy, begins on September 16.

The government has assured that despite the setbacks caused by floods, all mandis across the state will be ready for smooth operations.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government on Saturday commenced the special 'girdawari' across the state to evaluate losses caused by the recent floods.

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian directed officials to ensure that the process is carried out in a transparent, time-bound and result-oriented manner so that no affected family is left without rightful compensation. (ANI)

