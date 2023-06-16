Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday announced the launch of a special project to modernise the state's secondary healthcare institutions at an estimated cost of over Rs 400 crore.

Chairing a meeting here to review the healthcare sector, Mann said under the first phase of the project, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) in larger rural areas will be strengthened on priority, according to an official statement said.

These facilities will be developed as ultra-modern healthcare facilities where people can avail quality treatment, the release added.

Mann said 40 such facilities, including 23 district hospitals, have been identified for a facelift in the first phase.

The chief minister stressed that the state government has already given a major boost to primary healthcare services by opening more than 500 'Aam Aadmi clinics' in the state, the statement added.

These clinics are acting as a cornerstone in providing free-of-cost health services to people, Mann said, adding that lakhs of people are benefitted daily from these clinics through free diagnosis and treatment services.

Moving a step further, the state government has now decided to spruce up the infrastructure in government secondary healthcare institutions across the state, the chief minister said.

"Our sole aim is to ensure that the general public gets quality health services without shelving huge money from their pockets", the release quoted Mann as saying.

The blueprint for the modernisation of the secondary health centres has already been prepared. More than Rs 400 crore will be spent for the purpose and adequate provisioning has been made accordingly, the CM said.

