Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 1 (ANI): In a unique initiative to instil patriotism and motivate students, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has urged the Indian Air Force (IAF) to station five recently retired MiG-21 fighter jets at select Schools of Eminence across the state.

In a letter to Air Chief Marshal S Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Bains proposed that the iconic aircraft be displayed at schools in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Nangal and Kharar. "Together, we can create a living tribute to the MiG-21 and ignite the spirit of service and patriotism in our future generations," he wrote.

Also Read | Postage Stamp and 100 Rupee Coin by PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of RSS Is Insult to Constitution of India, Says CPI(M).

Bains said the initiative is aimed at inspiring government school students to pursue careers in defence, aerospace, engineering and related fields. The state government also plans to work with the IAF for ceremonial deployment events at these schools, giving students the opportunity to witness the aircraft's legacy first-hand.

Congratulating the IAF on the ceremonial retirement of the MiG-21 fleet, the minister described the fighter jet as a symbol of courage, discipline and dedication that played a pivotal role in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Also Read | Cabinet Approves MSP Hike for Rabi Crops: PM Narendra Modi Says Welfare of India's Farmers Is Top Priority for His Government.

"By showcasing these aircraft on school campuses, we hope to motivate students daily to strive for greatness with courage and determination," Bains said.

He assured that the display and installation of the aircraft would be undertaken with utmost respect and in accordance with IAF protocols.

The initiative, Bains added, reflects the Punjab Government's focus on transformative education under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He pointed out that the state has already launched international training programmes for school principals to raise standards and broaden horizons for students. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)