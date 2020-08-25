Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for introduction of Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also paved the way for the establishment of a law university in the border district of Tarn Taran to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purb of ninth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

According to a release by the Punjab CMO, the PGST bill would ensure simplifications of provisions and processes and also make it more user friendly.

A CMO spokesperson said the simplifications involve provisions related to composition levy, eligibility and conditions for taking input tax credit, cancellation of registration, revocation of cancellation of registration, tax invoice, tax deduction at source, penalty und punishment for certain offences and transitional arrangements for input tax credit. (ANI)

