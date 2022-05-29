New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Punjab is up in flames, said BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday while attacking the Aam Adami Party government over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Malviya also questioned if AAP was not aware of the possible threats of withdrawing Moose Wala's security.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Improve All Schools in Haryana if AAP Wins Civic Polls.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, "Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala's cold-blooded murder the change AAP promised? Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security?"

The Punjabi singer was shot dead a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police, along with 424 others.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in Punjab’s Mansa.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the removal of Moosewala's security and held the AAP government responsible for the murder.

"The incident that shot dead the famous singer of Punjab Sidhu Moosewala is sad and condemnable. The law and order system of the Aam Aadmi Party government is a complete failure, the example of which is being seen by the common man today. The removal of Sidhu Moosewala's security by the AAP government of Punjab is unfortunate, I strongly condemn it. Today, if anyone is responsible for this murder, then it is believed to be the AAP government of Punjab. There should be a fair investigation into this incident," Thakur said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur termed the murder "ruthless and cowardly" and said that amount of condemnation for the incident is less.

"The ruthless and cowardly murder of popular Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala ji is very sad and the amount of condemnation for this incident is less. My condolences to his fans and the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Condemning the killing, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that nobody is safe in Punjab.

"Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. AAP Punjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!," he tweeted.

Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday and was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

He had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)