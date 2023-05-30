Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) A major fortnight-long training exercise was conducted in Punjab by various units and formations of Army's Ambala-based Kharga Corps, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The units successfully went under training exercises for latest operational concepts such as deployment of attack helicopters in support of ground forces, conducting operations deep across adversary's obstacle systems, use of hi-tech drones as force multipliers, fighting in obstacle-ridden terrain, sustained operations deep inside enemy territory by forces, and heliborne operations, it said.

Also Read | Delhi: Ancient Copper Wheel, Bone Needle, Kiln of Kushana Era Unearthed in Latest Excavation at Purana Qila Site.

The exercise, held from May 11 to 27, also incorporated aspects of joint training with the Indian Air Force for operations in the enemy territory across western borders, special forces drops behind enemy lines, and simulated battlefield air strikes by IAF.

"The exercise was successful in validating many important operational aspects and brought out valuable lessons as also reinforced a high degree of operation preparedness for our forces on western front.

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch's Former Chef Jack Bissell Breaks Into His House and Threatens Family.

"The exercise was witnessed by the Army Commander, Western Command and other senior dignitaries, who complemented all ranks on professional readiness," the statement further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)