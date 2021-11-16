Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab reported 33 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Monday, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,02,825 and the death toll to 16,573.

Among the new cases, Ferozepur reported 11, followed by Pathankot with eight and Jalandhar with three.

The number of active cases now stands at 321, according to a medical bulletin.

Thirty-one more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries so far to 5,85,931, it showed.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking its total count of infections to 65,389.

No fresh death due to the disease was reported in Chandigarh and the toll stands at 820, the bulletin showed.

The number of active cases in the city is 30, while the number of recoveries is 64,539.

