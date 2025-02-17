Ludhiana, Feb 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who was among the second batch of deportees brought from the US, was arrested in connection with three cases registered against him, police said on Monday.

Police said Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Sasrali colony in Jamalpur locality here, was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

He was among the 116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought in a US plane on late Saturday night at the Amritsar airport, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sumit Sood said he was a bail jumper and was booked in three criminal cases including two snatching cases.

He had been declared a proclaimed offender in the third case registered in Faridkot district, the officer said.

The ACP said that Gurwinder is the son of a former police constable.

