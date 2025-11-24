Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): A criminal accused of killing a grocery store owner in Amritsar was killed in an encounter with the Police on Monday.

DIG Border Range, Amritsar, Sandeep Goel, said that the wanted criminal Rajan alias Billa was injured in the exchange of fire, following which he was overpowered. "We shifted him to the hospital where he died."

Also Read | Mumbai To Get 'Underworld Network,' Entire City To Be Traffic Free in 3 Years, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Sharing details on the case, "On 16th Nov, a man - identified as Sardar Manjit Singh was killed by two bike-borne masked men under Khilchian PS area. Since that day, SSP Suhail Mir had been working on this case along with his team. Different teams were formed to crack the case. Using human and technical Intelligence, both perpetrators were identified."

Manpreet alias Shammi, the other accused, has also been arrested in the case, officials said.

Also Read | Thoothukudi Weather Update and Forecast: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging in Residential Areas in TN City, IMD Warns of More Showers (Watch Video).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)