A private bus travelling from Mukerian to Talwara caught fire near Punjab's Hoshiarpur on the evening of August 6. The fire, which reportedly began in the engine wiring around 6:00 PM, forced several passengers, mostly women, to jump from the moving vehicle. The dramatic CCTV video footage is now going viral on social media. Fortunately, the fire was contained before it could spread further, and no serious injuries were reported. Police and fire services responded swiftly, bringing the situation under control. Hoshiarpur: Biker and Pillion Rider Swept Away by Strong Water Current While Crossing Road in Punjab's Hargadh Amid Waterlogging, Rescued by Locals; Video Surfaces.

Punjab Bus Fire: Passengers Jump to Safety

