Longowal (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister and AAP State President Aman Arora on Wednesday paid tributes to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on his 40th death anniversary, describing him as a leader who rose above personal interests to safeguard peace, harmony, and unity in Punjab.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society's Sangrur branch at the local grain market, Minister Arora stated that Sant Longowal's sacrifice for communal harmony makes him a guiding light for all peace-loving citizens.

"It is unfortunate that even today, some political parties misuse Sant Longowal's name for political gains, despite his supreme sacrifice for Punjab's unity," he said.

On the occasion, the Minister himself donated blood along with Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, SDM Charanjot Singh Walia, Municipal Council President Parminder Kaur Barar, and several officials and residents.

Commemorating the death anniversary, Arora also laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 2.64 crore in Longowal. These include the Giani Gyan Singh Modern Library for Rs 1.50 crore, an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic costing Rs 25 lakh, and the renovation of a pond under the Seechewal Model with an outlay of Rs 89 lakh.

Highlighting the state government's vision for growth, the Minister said projects worth Rs 65 crore have already been completed in Longowal a record for the state. He asserted that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership, the government is focusing on strengthening healthcare, education, and infrastructure, while reversing the setbacks caused by previous regimes.

"Longowal, being the land of 52 martyrs, holds a sacred place in Punjab's history and will never be ignored. My father, Babu Bhagwan Das, taught me that in politics, real work matters more than showmanship. We are committed to serving people with dedication," Arora said, adding that within a year, no project in the constituency would remain pending.

Congratulating residents, he said improved infrastructure will further accelerate development in the Sunam constituency. The programs witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of locals. (ANI)

