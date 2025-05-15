Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] May 15 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has called for stringent regulations on methanol to prevent hooch tragedies across the country.

In a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Cheema highlighted the absence of rules under the Alcohol Industrial Act 1951 to govern methanol, a key substance linked to illicit liquor incidents.

Cheema further emphasised the urgent need for a track-and-trace system to monitor methanol's supply chain.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he said, "I have written a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal and said that methanol comes under the Alcohol Industrial Act 1951, and there are no rules and regulations for it, there is no track-and-trace system... It is necessary to regulate it because a lot of hooch tragedies are happening in the country... A track-and-trace system should be created to ensure that hooch tragedies do not happen in future..."

A total of 17 people have died and others have been hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in five villages under the Majitha block in Amritsar.

The main distributor or the kingpin has been arrested in the incident that took place on the night of May 12 night, police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs for each of the kin of the deceased of the Majitha hooch tragedy.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said, "A very sad incident has taken place. Due to the consumption of spurious liquor, around 17 people died. 5-6 deaths occurred in the village where we are standing... It is like murder, not deaths. We have arrested 10 accused so far. Those who supplied this, those who brought this to them (people), once we get to know of this chain, who supported whom, the links go to Delhi too; our team has gone to Delhi too... They will not be spared."

"These (deceased) belonged to very poor households, they were almost the sole breadwinners and had young children...Money can't bring life back, but these families lived hand to mouth and lost their breadwinners. We will provide Rs 10 Lakhs each in compensation to the bereaved families. Many of the children are very young; if anyone in their blood relation is eligible to work, it will help manage their expenses..." he added.

The Punjab Police have arrested 10 individuals, including the kingpin of the illicit liquor racket. (ANI)

