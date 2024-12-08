Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): Chief Election Officer Raj Kamal Chaudhary on Sunday announced details regarding the upcoming municipal corporation and council elections in Punjab.

The Punjab government issued a notification on November 22 through the local bodies department, stating that general elections and by-elections for councillors are scheduled to be completed by the end of December.

Preparations for the elections have been finalised, including the printing of EVMs and election forms. The election code of conduct is now in effect, with the notification available on the official website.

The updated voter list, current as of December 7, has been sent to all District Collectors. Voters will need to provide their Aadhaar to participate in the elections.

The Punjab municipal elections will begin with polling on December 9. Nomination filing starts on December 11, followed by deadlines for nomination scrutiny and withdrawal. Polling will take place on December 21, with vote counting scheduled for the same evening.

The total number of voters stands at 3,732,000, comprising 1,955,000 men, 1,775,000 women, and 2,044 voters from the 'others' category. Polling will be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm across 381 corporation wards 598 councils and Nagar Panchayat wards, using M2 model EVMs.

Security arrangements are in place to maintain law and order during the elections. Local SSPs and commissioners may deploy additional police personnel if necessary. Magistrates have been directed to enforce the prohibition of carrying gun licenses during the election process, as per BNS regulations.

The Chief Secretary has been directed to appoint observers for the elections.

The expenditure limits for candidates are as follows: Rs 400,000 for corporation elections, Rs 360,000 for Class 1 councils, Rs 220,000 for Class 2 councils, Rs 200,000 for Class 3 councils, Rs 140,000 for Nagar Panchayat elections.

These measures aim to ensure a smooth and transparent election process. (ANI)

