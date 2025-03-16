Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Nihang Sikhs displayed their traditional martial skills, including horseback stunts and 'Gatka', captivating thousands of devotees gathered for the three-day-long Sikh festival of Hola Mohalla, which is being celebrated from March 14 to 16.

The annual festival, held at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, is marked by grand processions, mock battles, and spiritual gatherings.

Also Read | UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases Hall Ticket for UG Exams, Know Steps To Download at uniraj.ac.in.

The festival highlights the valour and warrior heritage of the Sikh community. Nihang warriors, known for their distinctive blue attire and martial prowess, performed daring stunts on horses and showcased 'Gatka', a Sikh martial art form, leaving devotees spellbound.

The festival, initiated by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, evokes the spirit of courage, preparation and readiness within the community.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Minor Girl After She Refuses To Have Sex With Him in Khanna, Dumps Body Near Railway Tracks; Arrested.

The celebrations include kirtans, poetry recitations, and langars, where devotees partake in communal meals.

Authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, which draws thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad every year.

Thousands of devotees gathered to witness martial skills exhibited in fierce but well-natured competition.

Earlier on Saturday, devotees thronged the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla.

Hola Mohalla is a festival that is usually observed in Anandpur. Established by Guru Gobind Singh, in the late 17th century, the festival is dedicated to showcasing the camaraderie shared between the community.

The festivities include a display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry, primarily to pay homage to the bravery of Sikh warriors. Later the festival is followed by dance, music and spraying of colours.

A large number of devotees gathered at Sri Harmandir Sahib to mark the auspicious occasion of Hola Mohalla.

The revered Sikh shrine witnessed an influx of worshippers offering prayers and participating in religious ceremonies as part of the three-day-long festival.

The sanctum sanctorum resonated with devotional hymns as devotees took holy dips in the Amrit Sarovar and listened to kirtans.

The spiritual atmosphere was further enriched by langars (community kitchens) serving meals to thousands of visitors.

Special arrangements were made to accommodate the large gathering, ensuring the smooth conduct of rituals and security within the premises.

While Anandpur Sahib remains the focal point of martial displays and processions, devotees across Punjab and beyond observe the festival with deep reverence at key religious sites, including the Golden Temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)