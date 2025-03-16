Ludhiana, March 16: Khanna police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday for allegedly murdering a minor girl whose naked body was found in a field near the railway line in Alour village on March 13. The accused, Sanjeet Kumar, a mason from Mandi Gobindgarh originally from Bihar, reportedly killed the girl after she refused to have sex with him.

According to Sadar Khanna police, Kumar had been working in the deceased’s neighborhood for ten days. On March 11, he brought her to his home around 7:30 pm. After having snacks, he asked her to have sex, but when she refused, he allegedly murdered her. The incident came to light when a villager, Dalvir Singh, and Alour’s Sarpanch, Gurmail Singh, spotted the girl’s body in the fields and informed the police. Nagpur Shocker: Son Kills Man for Abusing His Mother in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim’s mouth tied with a cloth and an injury mark on her head. Her clothes and slippers were found on the other side of the railway tracks. A murder case was initially registered against an unidentified accused at Sadar Khanna police station. Kaimur Shocker: Woman Kills 2-Year-Old, Chops Off His Legs Using Grader Machine After Exorcist Says ‘It Will Help Her Daughter Conceive’ in Bihar; 4 Arrested.

During the investigation, the girl was identified on March 14. Her family confirmed she had been missing since the evening of March 11. The victim’s sister revealed that she was in a relationship with Kumar, who had gifted her a mobile phone. The family suspected that he took her away on the pretext of marriage before killing her. Reports also revealed that Kumar is married and has two children.

DSP Khanna Amritpal Singh Bhatti stated that a post-mortem and viscera report would determine whether the girl was sexually assaulted. Kumar was arrested from Bhadla Chowk in Khanna and now faces murder charges as the investigation continues.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

