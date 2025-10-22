Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Punjab Government's determined and proactive measures under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann have ensured a smooth and efficient paddy procurement season across the state. So far, more than 4,32,458 farmers have benefited from the Minimum Support Price (MSP) till October 21, marking a successful phase of the ongoing procurement operations.

Under the guidance of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, the procurement, lifting, and payment processes are running at full pace in all grain markets of the state. The Punjab Government has been continuously monitoring the progress to guarantee that farmers face no inconvenience during the procurement season.

Also Read | R Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony Music Case: Company Refuses To Share Revenue Details Citing Confidentiality; Madras High Court Defers Hearing Until Supreme Court Decides Transfer Plea to Bombay High Court.

According to the data released by the department, Patiala district leads the state with 57,546 farmers availing MSP benefits so far. The flood-affected Tarn Taran district ranks second, where 38,578 farmers have received MSP payments, while Ferozepur district stands at the third position with 35,501 farmers benefiting from the government's procurement drive.

According to official figures, a total of 58.40 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy have arrived in mandis across Punjab as of the evening of October 21. Out of this, 56.04 lakh MT has already been procured, reflecting an impressive 95 per cent procurement rate.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: LJPRV Chief Chirag Paswan Mocks RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Poll Promises As 'Dreams of Mungeri Lal'.

Additionally, the lifting process is also progressing swiftly, with 39.85 lakh MT of paddy lifted so far, representing 71 per cent of the total procured quantity.

The Punjab Government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every grain of paddy arriving in Mandis is procured on time, farmers receive hassle-free payments at the MSP, and no farmer is left waiting.

The administration's coordinated efforts, including the involvement of procurement agencies and mandi boards, are aimed at maintaining transparency, efficiency, and timely delivery during the entire procurement process.

Officials added that continuous monitoring by district administrations and the timely release of payments to farmers have been the key focus areas of the state government this year, reflecting Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision to safeguard the interests of Punjab's farming community and uphold their trust in the state's procurement system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)