Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): In ongoing war against spurious and illicit liquor, a joint team of Patiala District Police and the Excise Department on Tuesday seized a large consignment of 600 litres of methanol, a chemical commonly used in the manufacture of illicit liquor, said a statement Information and Public Relations Department.

The seizure is suspected to have direct links to the recent Majitha spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference near the site of the seizure at Tepla police post on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur road, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma stated that this action was carried out under the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, as part of the Punjab Government's aggressive campaign against drugs and illegal liquor, being spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

SSP Vrun Sharma informed that following the tragic incident in Majitha earlier today, DIG Border Range shared intelligence about a suspected consignment of methanol en route from Transport Nagar, Delhi, to Punjab.

Acting swiftly on this input and under the direct orders of the DGP, Patiala Police, in collaboration with the Excise Department, intercepted the vehicle near Tepla and recovered three drums containing 600 litres of methanol, concealed among other goods in truck number PB 10 H 1577.

The truck driver has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway.

SSP Varun Sharma further added that initial investigations suggest that the consignment was intended for use in the production of spurious liquor. "Had this consignment reached its destination, it could have led to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives," he said.

SSP said that this action marks a major success in the State's fight against the manufacture and distribution of poisonous liquor and highlights the commitment of Punjab Police and the Excise Department to safeguarding public health and safety.

Earlier on Tuesday, a total of nine accused were arrested in connection with the illicit liquor case, where 14 people have died in Amritsar's Majitha and several have been hospitalised, an official said, adding that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) Majitha have been suspended for "gross negligence".

According to Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab police have arrested nine persons, including the kingpin of the racket, and the investigation to uncover the entire modus operandi of the illicit liquor trade was underway.

"Nine persons, including the kingpin of the racket and several local distributors, have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor trade. Methanol, after being procured online, was used for spurious liquor manufacture. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice," DGP Yadav posted on X. (ANI)

