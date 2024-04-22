Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): Punjab Police apprehended two arms cartel operatives and recovered various arms and ammunition from them on Monday, said an official.

The accused were identified as Malkeet Singh Nawab and Gamdoor Singh Vicky.

Also Read | Amroha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sitting MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Electoral Fray Against BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police apprehends Malkeet Singh Nawab operating an interstate arms cartel along with Gamdoor Singh Vicky and recovers 6 pistols, 10 live cartridges and 10 pistol magazines from them."

"Accused Malkeet Singh Nawab is an associate and member of Gopi Ghanshampuria and Harry Chatha Gangs," the tweet added.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station While Playing, Dies.

Further, DGP said that around 30 criminal cases have already been registered against Nawab, and nearly 100 illegal weapons have been recovered till date from the cartel.

Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicating organised crime and maintaining peace and harmony in the state, the tweet added.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone from different locations in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

"On 22nd April 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area," the Border Security Force stated.

The recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

"During the search operation, at about 11:45 am, troops successfully recovered one drone in a farming field adjacent to village Wan in Amritsar District. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic," it added.

The statement further stated that reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully foiled the desperate attempts of illicit drone handlers from across the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)