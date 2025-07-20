Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Counter Intelligence (CI), Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali of the Punjab Police on Sunday nabbed three Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur.

Sharing an X post, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav, wrote, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala & State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali apprehends three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur, Patiala on April 1, 2025, and Azeemgarh, Haryana on April 6, 2025."

As per the police official, the attacks were executed on the orders of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan's ISI.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused executed both attacks on instructions from foreign-based BKI operatives Manu Agwan (Greece) and Maninder Billa (Malaysia). They were acting under the direction of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan's ISI," the X post read.

The police have recovered two hand grenades and pistols, and an FIR has been registered by the SSOC.

Punjab DGP wrote, "Recoveries: 2 hand grenades & 2 pistols (.30 bore & .32 bore). The module had received logistical and financial support from these handlers and was actively planning further attacks on police establishments in Punjab. An FIR has been registered at SSOC, Mohali under relevant sections of law. Further investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected."

According to the DGP, the accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh @ Deepu resident of Badshahpur, Patiala, Harpreet Singh @ Jagga, a resident of Harchandpura, Patiala and Harmanpreet Singh @ Preet, a resident of Gurdialpura, Patiala.

"Punjab Police remains firmly committed to cracking down on organised crime and safeguarding the safety and security of our citizens," DGP Punjab Police wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a significant breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, as per the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Police has successfully foiled a targeted killing plot. The operation led to the arrest of five operatives linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which US-based handler Husandeep Singh was coordinating.

DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that the police also recovered two firearms, a PX5 pistol and a .32 bore pistol, from the possession of the arrested individuals. (ANI)

