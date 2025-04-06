Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): Continuing their action against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate drug menace from state consecutively for the 37th day, Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at 337 locations leading to the arrest of 54 drug smugglers after registration of 37 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

As per an official release, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,169 in just 37 days.

Police teams have also recovered 411 grams of heroin, 1617 intoxicant tablets/pills and Rs 34,400 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 150 Police teams, comprising over 900 police personnel, under the supervision of 66 gazetted officers, have conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 364 suspicious persons during the day-long operation

Meanwhile, Punjab Police has devised a comprehensive strategy, and such operations will be continued till the scourge of drugs is eradicated from the state.

Amid the call for a "war against drugs", the Punjab police has managed to constitute 1,228 village defence committees, and 162 defence committees in urban areas of the Roper range, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that 435 panchayats and wards have passed a resolution disallowing anyone from selling drugs, which the police consider a "big achievement."

"The Punjab government has launched a war against drugs. From January 1 to April 3, the police formed 1,228 defence committees in villages and 162 defence committees in urban areas. We have achieved success in the Ropar range. A resolution was passed in 435 panchayats and wards, and it was decided that no one can sell drugs here. This is a big achievement for the police, DIG Bhullar told ANI.

"If anyone in Punjab police is found to be associated with drug smugglers (dealers), they will be booked, jailed and lose their job," he added. (ANI)

