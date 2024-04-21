Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): In a breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrested three operatives of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, a top official said on Sunday.

In an official post on X, the Director General of Police, Punjab Police, informed that two operatives arrested were wanted in the "Rajdeep murder case" of Amritsar.

He also posted on its official X handle photos and videos of the seized items and arrested criminals.

"Three illegal weapons seized, they procured weapons to eliminate rival gang members. Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicating organized crime and maintaining peace and harmony in the state," he said.

A day before, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averted planned sensational crimes with the arrest of two operatives of the Bambiha Gang and seized three pistols and one kg of opium.

According to the police, the Bambiha Gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, threats, extortion, ransom, and many other criminal activities in several districts of Punjab.

Earlier, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, in a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling networks, arrested one associate of Jaipal Bhullar Gang and recovered three kg of Heroin and two pistols.

The investigations revealed that the racket was sourcing Heroin across the border from Pakistan. (ANI)

