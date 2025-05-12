Fazilka (Punjab) [India], May 12(ANI): Punjab's Fazilka Police arrested three drug smugglers and recovered a massive haul of 60,000 Tramadol (100mg) tablets in a significant blow to the pharmaceutical opioid supply network, the Director General Police (DGP) of Punjab stated on Monday.

The seizure, which also included a vehicle used for transportation, marks a significant step in the Punjab Police's ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Muslim Religious Leader Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Hussain Hails Indian Armed Forces’ Precision Strike, Slams Pakistan for 'Spreading Poison' in Name of Islam (Watch Video).

According to the Punjab GDP, an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at PS City Jalalabad, and further investigations are underway to uncover backwards and forward linkages in the drug syndicate.

"Big Blow to Pharma Opioid Supply Network...In a major breakthrough, Fazilka Police apprehends 3 drug smugglers and recovers 60,000 Tramadol (100mg) tablets -- a major haul of intoxicating pharmaceutical substances. A vehicle used for transportation has also been seized," Punjab DGP stated on X.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Board Exam Results on May 13 at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

"An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS City Jalalabad. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages to dismantle the pharma drug syndicate. Punjab Police Ind remains steadfast in its fight against organised crime and drug trafficking," the post added.

Earlier on May 7, in a major crackdown in the 'War against Drugs' in Punjab, the Counter-Intelligence unit of Ferozepur conducted two swift operations, dismantling a cross-border narco-smuggling network and apprehending three smugglers.

The operations led to the recovery of 5.465 kg of heroin (5 kg and 0.465 kg) and two Chinese-made 7.62mm pistols, along with four magazines and one pistol barrel.

Preliminary investigations indicate the consignment originated from Pakistan-based smugglers. FIRs have been registered under the NDPS and Arms Acts, and probes are ongoing to uncover forward and backward linkages.

Meanwhile, on May 6, a joint operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police led to the arrest of three smugglers in the village of Awanbasu, Amritsar, based on intelligence gathered by the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a release statement.

The operation involved an ambush, resulting in the seizure of one pistol, one magazine, four live rounds, Rs 2000 in drug money, four smartphones, one motorcycle, one tractor, and 25 grams of heroin.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of Kotla and Chak Dogar villages in the Amritsar district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)