Pathankot (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Two gangsters were arrested and four magazines and 14 cartridges were recovered as Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team busted a major gangster module in Pathankot, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Ashu, a resident of Rauwal in Batala and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, a resident of Raimal in Batala.

Accused Sunil alias Ashu has a criminal history with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him. He was released on bail from Gurdaspur Jail on February 27, 2024, a release stated.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused persons had received the consignment of weapons from the Ajnala area of Amritsar following directions of their handlers and were instructed to deliver it further to an unknown party. Further investigations are underway to uncover the source of the weapons and identification of more suspects involved in the network, he added.

Sharing operation details, AIG CI Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that secret information was received that accused Sunil Kumar and Dilpreet Singh are in touch with some unknown gangsters and recently they have received a consignment of arms and ammunition from them. Following the input, the teams of CI Pathankot laid a trap and arrested both the accused persons after recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, he said.

He further said that efforts are being made to track the previous consignments retrieved and delivered by the accused persons.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 71 dated 21.12.2024 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar. The arrested accused will be produced in the court in due course to obtain police remand, the statement added. (ANI)

