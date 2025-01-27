Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a targeted killing plot by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

Police also seized six pistols and 40 rounds from them, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, adding that those arrested were directly involved in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022.

Also Read | Kerala: Tiger That Killed Indian Women Cricketer Minnu Mani's Aunt in Wayanad Found Dead in Forest After Fight With Another Animal.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Amritsar, foiled a major target killing in Punjab by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, including key associates Puneet Lakhanpal@Sharma and Narinder Kumar@Lalli," said the DGP on X.

"Arrested accused were evading arrest since the last 3 years, they were directly involved in the murders of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian (2022) and Sukhmeet Singh@Deputy (2021).

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: ECI to Hold High-Level Meeting to Review Poll Preparedness.

"They were also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of Rs 5 crores in September 2024," he added.

A case has been registered in Amritsar in this regard, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)