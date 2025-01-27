New Delhi, January 27: With just a week to go before Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, the Election Commission is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting today with top officials to review the preparedness for the upcoming elections. The meeting, headed by the Deputy Election Commissioner and senior officers from the Election Commission of India, will include the CEO of Delhi, the Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, MCD SPNO, Additional CPs, Joint CPs, DCPs of Delhi Police, Chairman, Secretary of NDMC, Cantonment Board CEO of Delhi, all observers, and all returning officers. Election Commission Rejects Congress Claims on Voter Turnout Discrepancies, Clarifies Data Process; Stands by Transparency in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Additionally, the Special Commissioner of Police/Special Cell, along with all Joint Commissioners and Additional Commissioners of Police in Delhi, will also attend the meeting. Other attendees will include all State Police Nodal Officers (CAPF/Training/Social Media & Cyber Crime/EEM/Postal Ballot), the NDMC Secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council, all ECI observers deployed for the General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Additional Commissioner (Election) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, all District Election Officers/District Magistrates of NCT of Delhi, and several other government officials from the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal Security Cover Withdrawal: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Says ‘Security Given to AAP Leader Withdrawn After Instructions From Election Commission, Delhi Police’.

The triangular battle between BJP, AAP, and Congress has grown more intense as the election date approaches, with each side criticizing the others for failing to develop Delhi. The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

