Fazilka (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): A cross-border weapon smuggling module having links to Pakistan has been busted by Fazilika police, DGP Punjab said on Friday.

According to the top police official, Fazilika Police while acting on a tip off arrested two persons who were backed by foreign-based handlers.

18 pistols, 1847 cartridges and 42 magazines. Further investigation is underway to trace forward & backwards linkages, identify all members involved, and unravel the entire smuggling network, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Earlier this week, Punjab Police had busted a Pakistan-backed international drug smuggling cartel operating in the state with the arrest of two key traffickers and the recovery of 12.1 kilograms of heroin.

The breakthrough came after a two-week-long, source-based operation by Faridkot Police under the ongoing "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday said that the arrested traffickers were part of a larger cross-border network and had direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The consignment seized was smuggled across the international border and recovered from Village Jhariwala, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Faridkot Police Station. (ANI)

