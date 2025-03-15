Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday said that it has busted a narco-terror module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and arrested three key operatives from Bihar while they were attempting to flee to Nepal. Police say they suspect the case is linked with the early morning grenade attack at Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar.

Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar said, "We had arrested three people with a commercial quantity of heroin from Bihar. During their interrogation and investigation, it came to light that this whole network was being run by a person named Karandeep Yadav... We have arrested him (Karandeep Yadav) along with two other people, Sajan Singh and Mukesh Kumar Yadav. These people have links with Babbar Khalsa. And I hope that there are many things which will come to light after their arrest, forensic science will give its report on this..."

He further said that there is too much pressure on Pakistan smugglers and ISI since there is a war against drugs in Punjab.

"Earlier also they tried but Punjab Police did not allow them to succeed. We assume that there is a linkage with the grenade attack at Thakurdwara Temple because the accused belongs to the area where the incident took place," Amritsar Commissioner said.

The three accused were arrested on Friday afternoon, hours before a grenade was lobbed at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala in Amritsar.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, Commissionerate Police Amritsar has busted a narco-terror module linked to BKI, by arresting three key operatives from Bihar while they attempted to flee to Nepal. In an intelligence based operation, three accused persons have been apprehended from Police Station Kumarkhand, Madhepura, Bihar."

"These individuals had earlier delivered grenades and arms recovered in a recent operation. Arrested persons resided in Amritsar's Khandwala and Chehartta areas, and are being brought back for further interrogation. Punjab Police is working tirelessly to maintain peace and harmony in the state," DGP Punjab Police said.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the ruling Aam Aadmi party for what he called a "terrible law and order situation".

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's government came to power, law and order situation has become terrible... All these grenade attacks have happened in a chained way, with some happening on police stations as well... Whereas, the police is busy with the protection of Arvind Kejriwal."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stated that there were many attempts to disturb the peace in the state after a blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, late last night.

Mann also said that there are attempts to show Punjab as a disturbed state.

"There are always many attempts to disturb the peace in Punjab. Drugs, gangsters, and extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state... During the festival of Holi, in other states, the police had to use a lathi charge during processions. But such things do not happen in Punjab... The law and order situation in Punjab is good," the Punjab CM said.

A blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, late last night after two bike-borne men lobbed an object, suspected to be an explosive, at the temple.

As per the police, no injuries were reported. Police personnel present at the spot are investigating the issue.

Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar has suggested the hand of Pakistan Intel agency ISI in the blast. "We got information at 2 a.m. We reached the spot right away. The forensic team was called... We checked the CCTV and spoke to the nearby people. The thing is that Pakistan's ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action. I warn the youth not to ruin their lives... We will catch the culprits soon..." the police official said. (ANI)

