Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Punjab police successfully busted two terror modules which were operated by Babbar Khalsa International from abroad and had the backing of ISI.

A total of two Rocket Propelled Grenades including a launcher, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), two hand grenades with detonators, two kg RDX, five pistols, six magazines, 44 live cartridges, one wireless set and 3 vehicles have been seized from the operation.

Also Read | 'Maharashtra Much Bigger Than Our Fights': Estranged Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray Hint at Reunion, Set Aside Differences To Safeguard Maha Interests and Marathi Language.

The first terror module was operated from France under the supervision of Mastermind Satnam Singh alias Satta. He is a French citizen and belongs to Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Four others were also registered in connection with the France based terror module. There names are as follows: Jatinder alias Honey, Jagjit alias Jagga, Harpreet and Jagroop. An FIR has been registered against them under UAPA and Explosives Act at SSOC Amritsar.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Elected As BJD President for 9th Time, Asks Party Workers To Expose BJP's 'False' Narrative in Odisha (See Pics).

Meanwhile, the second terror module was operated from Greece, by Jaswinder alias Mannu Agwan. He belongs to Gurdaspur, Punjab. A total of nine operatives have been arrested into the matter including a minor. 1 RPG launcher, 2 pistols (Beretta and Glock), 10 cartridges, 3 vehicles were recovered from their possession and an FIR has been registered under the UAPA & Explosives Act in Batala.

The information related to the operation was shared on the official 'X' handle of the Punjab DGP.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday lauded the arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a US-based operative of the ISI-backed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and termed it as a "major milestone" in the crackdown on terror networks sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, "The arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks."

The Punjab Director General of Police also stated that the arrest by the FBI and ICE is the result of "excellent international cooperation" and the exchange of information between the United States and India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)