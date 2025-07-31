Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on illegal pharmaceutical drug trafficking, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has unearthed a sophisticated Tramadol supply chain originating from Uttarakhand's Haridwar, following a minor initial recovery of just 35 tablets in Amritsar.

In a post on X, Punjab DGP wrote,"In a major Big Blow to illegal Pharma Opioid Supply Network, Amritsar Police Commissionerate unearths a Tramadol supply chain originating from a small recovery of 35 tabs in #Amritsar, leading up to a manufacturing unit in #Haridwar, #Uttrakhand. Based on sequential disclosures and raids, 6 arrests were made including chemists, distributors, and the plant head of Lucent Biotech Ltd. Further investigation is in progress."

"Total Recovery: Over 70,000 Tramadol tablets, Rs7.65 lakh drug money, 325 Kgs of raw material of #Tramadol The seized strips bore "Government Supply Only--Not for Sale," raising serious concerns about illegal diversion of medical stock. Key pharma units found violating norms have been sealed and records scrutinised," the post added on X.

He further added,"@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its fight against organized crime and drug trafficking."

Meanwhile, to counter cross-border smuggling, vigilant BSF troops, in joint operations with Punjab Police, recovered 2 drones, pistol parts and ammunition in separate incidents across Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, an official said.

According to Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) BSF, "In Tarn Taran, based on BSF intelligence, three separate recoveries were made from farming fields near Village Dal 01 plastic bottle containing pistol parts and 02 live rounds and 01 packet with pistol parts, 01 magazine and 15 live rounds. In third incident BSF and Punjab Police jointly recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with pistol parts from a farming field near Village Mehdipur, Tarn Taran

"In Ferozepur, another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered stucked on a tree from the premises of Gatti Rajoke School. These recoveries highlight yet few more success of BSF and Punjab Police in foiling the malicious attempts of Pakistani smugglers using drones to deliver arms and ammunition across the border," the PRO added. (ANI)

