Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): Punjab police, in an intelligence-led operation, nabbed four people by busting a narco-terror module in Amritsar, and recovered4 kg of Heroin, the Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) said on Sunday.

"In an intelligence led operation, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar busts a narco-terror module and apprehends 4 persons and recovers 4 Kg Heroin from their possession," said DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

The arrested persons, Navjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Aniket have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"FIR registered under NDPS Act at PS State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Further investigations are on to unveil their forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organized crime and ensure peace and harmony across the state," the post added.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab police arrested 75 drug smugglers and recovered 5.2 kg heroin, 10 kg opium and Rs 2.2 lakhs drugs money from their possession, keeping in line with the war against drugs, "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign started on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This brings the total number of drug smugglers arrested to 2613 in just 22 days. The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 250 Police teams, comprising over 1700 police personnel, under the supervision of 98 gazetted officers, have conducted raids at as many as 536 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 51 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

The Punjab Police, as part of 'De-addiction,' has convinced four persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment. (ANI)

